Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies, Mild Winds and Intermittent Rainfall

After several consecutive days of torrential rainfall that left Mumbai grappling with waterlogging and massive traffic jams, Thursday began on a relatively calmer note with only light to moderate showers recorded in most areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued a heavy rainfall warning for the city today, offering much-needed relief to residents. Forecasts suggest that overall rainfall activity will remain subdued throughout the day, though intermittent spells may still occur. Authorities expect a comparatively smoother day for commuters and citizens after a week dominated by overflowing drains, inundated roads, and widespread disruption in daily routines.

The latest IMD bulletin indicates that Mumbai’s skies will remain mostly cloudy, accompanied by occasional light to moderate rainfall. Although some areas may witness slightly heavier bursts, the likelihood of citywide intense downpours remains low. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 28°C, while minimum readings may drop to about 25°C. Winds are predicted to stay mild, which should help reduce humidity levels and offer relief to residents. This forecast comes as good news after days of chaos, particularly for office-goers and students who struggled through waterlogged streets and delayed public transport services earlier this week.

Also Read: Mumbai Businessman Jumps Off Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Body Found Near Juhu

In districts across South Madhya Maharashtra, thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, and light to moderate rain are likely to occur at isolated locations, the IMD has cautioned. Nearby regions such as Thane and Navi Mumbai are also set to experience cloudy skies, occasional drizzle, and short bursts of moderate rainfall. Daytime highs will remain close to 28°C, while night temperatures are expected to range between 24°C and 25°C. Winds will continue at light to moderate intensity, minimizing chances of severe disruption. Residents of these areas can therefore expect manageable conditions compared to the previous spell.

Moving slightly north, Palghar district has not been issued any formal weather alert, although light to moderate showers are anticipated in certain pockets. The overall weather pattern will include overcast skies and stable temperatures, with daytime highs peaking at around 28°C and minimum levels settling near 25°C. These figures are broadly in line with Mumbai and its adjoining regions, suggesting uniform conditions across the northern coastal belt. While the absence of an alert brings some reassurance, authorities continue to urge residents to remain cautious in low-lying areas as sudden downpours cannot be completely ruled out during the monsoon period.

The scenario changes further south along the Konkan belt, where the IMD has placed districts like Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg under a yellow alert. Residents in these coastal areas have been advised to brace for isolated heavy showers and gusty winds, which could trigger temporary waterlogging and disrupt road connectivity. Local administrations are monitoring the situation closely, especially in vulnerable stretches near the shoreline. Skies will remain heavily overcast, with maximum temperatures expected to touch 29°C and minimum readings staying around 25°C. While not as severe as red alerts, the advisory urges people to remain prepared for possible disruptions.