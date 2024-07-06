Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies with Moderate to Heavy Rain in City

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a day of generally cloudy skies with intermittent periods of moderate to heavy rain expected in both the city and suburbs. Maximum temperatures are likely to reach around 32 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures could dip to approximately 25 degrees Celsius.

Over the next 48 hours, the weather forecast indicates a consistently cloudy sky with occasional periods of moderate rain expected in both the city and suburbs. Maximum temperatures are forecasted to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius.

Also Read| Chennai Rains: Heavy Showers Disrupt Flight Operations Across City (Watch Video).

Mumbai's current Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles stands at 66, categorized as 'satisfactory.' As per SAFAR-India, AQI readings from 0 to 50 are classified as 'good,' while values between 50 and 100 fall under the 'satisfactory' category. Levels between 100 and 200 are considered 'moderate,' warranting caution.