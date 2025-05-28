Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Sky With Heavy Rains for May 28

The India Meteorological Department predicted that Mumbai will have a "generally cloudy sky with heavy rain" on Wednesday, May 28, just days after an upsurge of rain swept through the city. Additionally, it stated that in remote locations, there is a chance of thunder or lightning along with strong gusts. The weather authority predicts that the day's high will be approximately 31 degrees Celsius, with the minimum temperature likely to be around 24 degrees. According to IMD's weather forecast, from May 27 to June 2, Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to see thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in addition to scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall.

Additionally, it predicted that Maharashtra would see isolated heavy to very heavy rains from May 27 to May 29 and Konkan and Goa from May 27 to June 2. "Konkan and ghat areas of Maharashtra may witness extremely heavy rainfall," said the forecast bureau.

Mumbai experienced its biggest one-day rainfall in May since 2021, when the city was hit by an exceptionally powerful cyclonic storm, cyclone Shakti, that is reportedly the worst cyclone in the recent forty years. This occurred one day after the start of the southwest monsoon. The city baseline weather station at Santacruz reported 144 mm of rain over the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, while Colaba recorded 161.9 mm. As of Tuesday morning, Colaba had the most rainfall in May, surpassing its previous record of 279.4 mm set in 1918, while Santacruz had recorded 324 mm.