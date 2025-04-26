Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Dry Spell for Next Two to Three Days, Despite of Light Rainfall

After dealing with the intense Heat wave with high temperature, some parts of Mumbai city and suburbs received sudden showers of rain accompanied by gusty winds on Friday midnight. Especially in the central suburbs, Thane, Dombivli, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai and Panvel areas. However, the Meteorological Department has predicted that Mumbai will remain dry for the next two to three days. Although the weather in the state is conducive to rain, the Meteorological Department has not yet made any forecast for rain in Mumbai.

Mumbai experienced cloudy weather throughout the day on Friday, with a noticeable drop in the intensity of the heat wave, bringing some much-needed relief. Later at midnight, light showers were reported in Kanjurmarg, Mulund, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Panvel.

In the Panvel area, there was a light sprinkle accompanied by thundershowers, creating a drizzly atmosphere through the night. Interestingly, the Meteorological Department had not forecast any rain for Mumbai. This rainfall is part of the pre-monsoon showers, which are common across various areas between April and May.

Hot air rises, cools, and condenses to form raindrops. Although rain can occur when there is enough atmospheric vapor, cloudy weather does not always guarantee rainfall. Pre-monsoon rains usually follow periods of intense heat, whereas monsoon rains are characterized by persistent cloud cover, alternating periods of sun and shade, and gentle breezes. Pre-monsoon rain clouds form due to the buildup of heat, causing air to rise, cool, condense, and eventually produce rain. In contrast, monsoon rain clouds move horizontally, parallel to the ground, before releasing rainfall. Pre-monsoon rains are typically accompanied by thunderstorms, while monsoon rains are often torrential, though they may sometimes begin with a gentle drizzle.

Also Read: Mumbai Local Train Accident: 40-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling Off the Train Near Dombivli Station

Hailstorms after heat wave

Except for the coastal areas, the temperature has crossed 40 degrees in other parts of the state. In Vidarbha, temperatures have been continuously above 45 degrees for the past few days. Due to this, the Meteorological Department had warned of a heat wave in this area for the last two to three days. Now on Saturday, rain with stormy winds has been predicted in Chandrapur, Nagpur, Wardha and Gadchiroli. Along with this, hailstorm and thunderstorm warnings have been issued in the districts of Beed, Parbhani, Solapur, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur. Meanwhile, rain with thunderstorms is also expected in Sindhudurg district of Konkan.