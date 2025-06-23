Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall With Cloudy Skies for Today

Mumbai is currently experiencing ight to moderate rainfall from last two days, but as per the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall along with cloudy weather for June 23. Similarly Konkan -Goa and in Ghat areas of center Maharashtra are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Mumbai is experiencing light rain with a temperature of 28°C, 83% humidity, and winds at 29 km/h. There is a 40% chance of precipitation. According to the IMD forecast for Colaba, expect generally cloudy skies with heavy rainfall today. Temperatures will range from 26°C to 30°C. This intermittent rain and warm climate are typical for this season in Mumbai, as of 9 am on Monday, June 23.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts of Maharashtra on Monday, June 23. The weather department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Pune Ghats and issued an orange alert. A yellow alert was issued for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, expecting heavy rainfall at few places.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the Dadar, Sion, Kurla, Chembur, Andheri, and Malad areas of Mumbai, with light to moderate showers in the morning. Local train services may be delayed, and waterlogging is likely in some areas as intense rainfall is expected in the afternoon. The weather will remain cloudy, with noticeable humidity and heat.