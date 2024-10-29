Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rain And Thunderstorms During Diwali Week

As Diwali approaches, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light rain and thundershowers across Mumbai and nearby districts in the coming days. Starting Wednesday, Mumbai and Thane are expected to see light rainfall, extending into Thursday and Friday. No official weather alerts have been issued for these areas yet. This weather change could impact outdoor festivities as residents prepare for one of the most celebrated festivals in the country.

In contrast, Raigad and Ratnagiri have been placed under a yellow alert from Wednesday through Friday, with the potential for thunderstorms, lightning, moderate rainfall, and gusty winds. Speaking to The Indian Express, IMD Mumbai director Sunil Kamble explained that an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea is likely to bring rain to the region. “Currently, a cyclonic circulation is present at about 1.5 km above sea level over the Arabian Sea. This system is expected to drive rain activity in the coming days. The yellow alert in Raigad indicates that this system could lead to light rain and thundershowers in Mumbai as well,” said Kamble.

This forecast comes in the wake of the IMD’s announcement regarding the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from Mumbai. Although some sporadic showers have persisted since the official end of the monsoon season, temperatures in the region have been gradually rising, contributing to a more typical pre-winter climate. The anticipated rain could provide a brief respite from the heat, but it may also disrupt traditional Diwali activities, which often involve outdoor gatherings and celebrations.