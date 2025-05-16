Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall; AQI Stands At 76

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Mumbai will witness slight rainfall, but the skies are expected to be clear on May 16. The sun rise time was 6:18 AM and is expected to set at 6:57 PM. The temperature could range between 28 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius. The climate will be a little humid, and the humidity is expected to be around 69%. The wind speed is expected to be 16 km/hr. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for the adjoining areas of Mumbai, like Thane and Raigad districts. However, it has issued no such alert for the capital of Maharashtra. While unseasonal rain has made a strong appearance in Mumbai and across the state, the India Meteorological Department's forecast for the next four weeks predicts above-average rainfall in many parts of the country, including Maharashtra. Meanwhile, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and rain in Mumbai and Maharashtra until the monsoon arrives in Kerala on May 31.

The air quality of Mumbai is moderate, and the air quality index (AQI) stands at 76. People who have allergies to the pollution are expected to face a little discomfort today. If the AQI level is high, the risk of citizens facing health problems becomes high too. An AQI of 50 or below 50 is considered good, while an AQI above 300 is hazardous.

Weather Forecast For May 17:

IMD predicts that the city will witness rains in its isolated areas and surrounding regions on May 17. The temperatures will range between 28 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Between May 15 and 22, Maharashtra, Odisha, and many parts of South and Northeast India are expected to receive above-average rainfall. From May 22 to 29, rainfall is likely to exceed the average across the state, the western coast, and parts of South and East India. From May 29 to June 5, Karnataka and the Bay of Bengal coast are expected to get more than average rain, and from June 5 to 12, above-average rainfall is forecast for Maharashtra and Karnataka.

What is Humidity?

The term humidity refers to the amount of water vapor present in the air. It is usually referred to as relative humidity (RH). It shows how close the air is to being fully saturated with moisture in percentage terms. For instance, if the humidity percentage is 70, that means the air consists of 70% moisture at that temperature. Mumbai is surrounded by the Arabian Sea. Hence, the city’s air contains a lot of moisture in every season. In summer, as the temperatures near the sea surface increase, there is also an increase in the evaporation of water. This leads to an increase in moisture in the atmosphere, and hence, the humidity is quite high during the hot days of March, April, and May.