Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate to Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and High Tides Today

Mumbai: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky over Mumbai and its suburbs today, with moderate to heavy rainfall expected throughout the day. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning, accompanied by gusty winds in isolated parts of the city.

Tidal activity is expected to be significant, with high tide reaching 4.88 meters at 12:13 PM and 4.18 meters at 11:56 PM. Low tide is forecast at 1.60 meters around 6:13 PM, and tomorrow morning’s low tide is expected to dip to 0.03 meters at 6:05 AM.

Rainfall recorded over the past 24 hours, from 8:00 AM on May 26 to 8:00 AM on May 27, shows considerable variation across the region. The City area received 106 mm of rainfall, while the Eastern Suburbs recorded 63 mm and the Western Suburbs saw 72 mm.

Residents are advised to remain cautious, especially during high tide and stormy weather conditions, and to follow official advisories for any travel or outdoor plans.