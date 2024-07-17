Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate to Heavy Rainfall in City and Suburbs Today

Mumbai, July 7: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in city and its suburbs with a possibility of intense downpours in isolated areas towards the evening and night today (July 19).

According to the weather department city to expect, heavy rains until July 19. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in several Maharashtra districts, including in Pune, Kolhapur, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Nagpur and Yavatmal. Additionally, very heavy rain is forecast for today in Satara, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

Tide Timings:

High Tide: Today at 09:12 hrs (3.54 meters)

Low Tide: Today at 14:59 hrs (2.52 meters)

High Tide: Today at 20:23 hrs (3.13 meters)

Low Tide: Tomorrow (July 18th) at 02:54 hrs (1.16 meters)