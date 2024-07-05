Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Partly Cloudy Skies with Moderate Rain Spells for Today, High Tide Alert Issued; Check Details Here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted partly cloudy skies with intermittent spells of moderate rain for the city & suburbs on Friday, July 5, 2024. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius.

Over the next 48 hours, the outlook suggests generally cloudy conditions with periods of moderate to heavy rain across the city and suburbs. Maximum temperatures are anticipated to hover around 33 degrees Celsius, with minimum temperatures staying near 26 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, tidal predictions for July 5, 2024, indicate a high tide at 11:58 hours measuring 4.45 meters, and a low tide at 18:03 hours measuring 1.85 meters. Another high tide is expected at 23:42 hours, reaching 3.75 meters, followed by a low tide early on July 6, 2024, at 05:46 hours measuring 0.59 meters.