Mumbai Weather Update: Light Rain and Thundershowers Likely in City and Surrounding Districts

As the end of November approaches, the morning and evening temperatures are rising day by day. The change in weather signals the arrival of December. Although the cold has increased in some parts of Konkan in recent days, a slight shift is expected today. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain may occur in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, and the sky is likely to remain cloudy throughout the day. There is no rain forecast for Palghar, where the usual drizzle is expected to continue.

The weather department has predicted occasional light to moderate rain during the day in the city and the suburbs. Today’s maximum temperature is likely to be around 30 to 31 degrees Celsius in the afternoon, while the minimum may settle between 22 and 23 degrees Celsius in the evening.

Thane and Navi Mumbai will also experience weather fluctuations. Light showers are expected in the evening. Temperatures will see minimal change, with a minimum of around 20 to 21 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 29 to 30 degrees Celsius.

In Palghar district, the weather is expected to remain stable. With no rain predicted, the morning and evening drizzle will continue as usual. The day will stay calm and dry with a mild chill. Today’s minimum temperature is likely to be around 18 degrees Celsius and the maximum around 29 degrees Celsius. Light coastal winds may blow, but no major changes are expected.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rain may occur in Sindhudurg, while Raigad and Ratnagiri may receive intermittent rain. Temperatures will remain normal, with minimum levels between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius and maximum levels between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius. Humid and slightly cool conditions will prevail, and visibility along the beaches may be reduced due to cloud cover.