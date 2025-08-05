Mumbai Weather Update: Light to Moderate Rain Likely in City for Next Five Days; Yellow Alert Issued for Raigad and Ratnagiri From August 7

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall for Mumbai over the next five days. No alerts have been issued in the city and its suburbs. A yellow alert has been issued to Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, expecting heavy rains with gusty winds from Thursday, August 7, 2025.

July is the driest month since 2015, while August 2025 has seen heavy showers. The local observatory of IMD in Santacruz recorded 0.5 mm of rain, and the Colaba centre registered 0.2 mm of rain between August 3 (Sunday) and August 4 (Monday). Due to a shortfall of rain in June and July this year, Mumbai's Santacruz centre is short of 169 mm of rain, while the coastal observatory has clocked in 381 mm of deficit from the actual normal rainfall, according to the Indian Express report.

The weather department expects light to moderate showers until Friday, August 8, 2025, in Mumbai and the neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar. The other districts of Maharashtra, including Raigad and Ratnagiri, have been placed under a yellow alert, predicting thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds at the speed of 30-40 kmph at isolated places.

Mumbai Weather Forecast Today

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre of IMD, the city and its suburbs are likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light showers throughout the day on Tuesday, August 5. Santacruz observatory reported a maximum temperature of 31.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.5 degrees Celsius, while Colaba observatory reported a high of 31.4 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.6 degrees Celsius today.

🗓️ ५ ऑगस्ट २०२५



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात आकाश सामान्यतः ढगाळ राहून, पावसाच्या हलक्या सरी कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती -

सकाळी ९:४४ वाजता - ३.५२ मीटर



ओहोटी -

दुपारी ३:५७ वाजता - २.४४ मीटर



🌊 भरती -

रात्री ९:११ वाजता - २.९७ मीटर



ओहोटी -

मध्यरात्रीनंतर ३:१९ वाजता… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 5, 2025

High Tide Forecast

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) prediction, the first high tide will occur at 9:44 am, reaching a height of 3.52 meters. A low tide of 2.44 meters is expected at 3:57 pm. A second high tide of 2.97 meters is forecast at 9:11 pm on Tuesday. Mumbai will experience another significant low tide at 3:19 am on August 6 with 1.25 meters.