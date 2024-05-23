Mumbai Weather Update: Maximum Temperature of 35 Degrees Celsius Predicted for Thursday

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has predicted clear skies for Thursday, with a maximum temperature of around 35 degrees Celsius. However, the relative humidity is expected to be around 76%, which might lead to some discomfort outdoors. Temperatures will range between 27 and 35 degrees Celsius, with mist and wind speeds reaching up to 11 km per hour.

The weather outlook for both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai is quite similar, with a maximum temperature of around 33 degrees Celsius expected in Navi Mumbai, slightly lower than yesterday.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Clear Skies Expected with Maximum Temperature of 33 degrees Celsius

There are no thunderstorm or rainfall warnings issued by the Indian Meteorological Department for the upcoming weekend.