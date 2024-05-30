Mumbai Weather Update: Met Department Predicts Cloudy Sikes with Light Rain for Thursday

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has forecasted cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle for Thursday, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 36 degrees Celsius. However, with relative humidity around 72%, outdoor conditions may feel uncomfortable. Temperatures are projected to fluctuate between 28 and 36 degrees Celsius, accompanied by haze and wind speeds of up to 11 km/h.

According to the forecast, the next 48 hours will continue to have cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle, with temperatures ranging between 28 and 36 degrees Celsius. ,On Wednesday, the maximum temperature reached 35.3 degrees Celsius, with a relative humidity of 69%.