Mumbai Weather Update: Moderate to Heavy Rainfall in City and Suburbs, Check High Tide and Low Tide Timings

The Weather department recently issued an orange alert for Mumbai, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain isolated areas, prompting residents and authorities to brace for potential disruptions. In addition to Mumbai, similar alerts have been put in place for several other districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region, including Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.

The relentless downpours, accompanied by intermittent spells of moderate to heavy showers since Friday morning, have significantly impacted public transport services and traffic flow in Mumbai, causing delays and inconvenience for commuters.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also highlighted the likelihood of isolated instances of very heavy rainfall in various regions, including Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.