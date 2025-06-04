Mumbai Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies and Light to Moderate Rain Likely in City and Suburbs Today

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has forecast partly cloudy skies for Mumbai and its suburbs today, June 4, with a continued chance of light to moderate rainfall throughout the day. The city is experiencing a steady onset of the monsoon season, bringing much-needed relief from the summer heat. As per the BMC, Mumbai received 21.91 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours from 8.30 am on Tuesday (June 3) to 8.30 am on Wednesday, June 4. Eastern suburbs witnessed 20.41 mm of rain, while Western Suburbs received 25.80 mm of rain.

The significant rainfall recorded across all regions has led to cooler temperatures and increased humidity, with the western suburbs receiving the highest precipitation in the last 24 hours.

Tide Timings

Tide timings: High tide at 19:01 hrs (3.60 m) today; tomorrow at 08:24 hrs (3.19 m). Low tide at 01:42 hrs (1.68 m) and 13:46 hrs (2.26 m) tomorrow.

Citizens are struggling with the ongoing heat and humidity. Meanwhile, a warning for rain accompanied by gusty winds has been issued in Vidarbha. After a brief pause, the rains picked up once more. The IMD had forecast only light rains for Mumbai and Thane today, but the actual downpour surpassed expectations.

In fact, once the rain stops, the heat and humidity return, causing discomfort. People are drenched in sweat and dealing with a stifling atmosphere. Despite continuous rainfall since morning, there has been no relief from the heat. According to meteorologist K.S. Hosalikar, rainfall is likely to increase between June 12 and 14. Farmers have been advised not to rush into sowing just yet.