Mumbai Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies, Light Rain Likely Today; Yellow Alert For Several Districts of Maharashtra

Mumbai woke up to partly cloudy skies on Monday morning, June 1. The India Meteorological Department forecast occasional light spells of rain in the city and suburbs throughout the day. The early days of June have brought typical monsoon conditions, with high humidity and moderate temperatures.

The weather department issued yellow alerts for several districts of Maharashtra, expecting heavy rainfall at isolated places on June 2, 2025. The alerts sounded in Wardha, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, Gondia, Bhandara, Amravati, Akola, Washim, Buldhana, and Yavatmal.

The maximum temperature in Mumbai will be around 30 to 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be near 27 to 28 degrees Celsius. Humidity is likely to be high in the city, hovering around 75–79%. Between 8:00 AM on June 1, 2025, and 8:00 AM on June 2, 2025, the city recorded 2.03 mm rainfall, the Eastern Suburbs 6.39 mm, and the Western Suburbs 4.34 mm.

Tide Timings and Forecast

A high tide of 3.96 meters is expected at 5:14 PM. Another high tide of 3.12 meters will occur early tomorrow morning, June 3 at 5.25 AM.

A low tide of 1.82 meters is expected late tonight at 11:45 PM (23:45 hrs). Tomorrow, June 3 at 11:25 AM a low tide of 1.96 meters is predicted.