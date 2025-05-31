Mumbai Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies, Light Rain with Thundershowers Likely in City and Suburbs

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expected that Mumbai would experience partly cloudy skies today (May 31) with a possibility of light rain or thundershowers in the city and suburbs, as per the 8:00 AM weather forecast. For the last two days, humidity has made Mumbaikars sweat after widespread rainfall on May 26 in the economic capital of India.

However, the weather agency has not issued any weather alert for the city, but rainfall is likely in isolated places in districts surrounding Mumbai, also known as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMMR), due to the western disturbance. The IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while the Colaba observatory reported a high of 33.2 degrees Celsius.

Tide Forecast:

A high tide is expected at 3.32 pm, reaching 4.43 meters, while another high tide early the next morning on June 1 at 3.15 pm at 3.15 pm, measuring 3.61 meters. Meanwhile, the low tide is expected tonight at 9.47 pm, with water levels dropping to 1.72 meters. The next low tide will occur on June 1 at 9:11 pm, reaching 1.21 meters.

Maharashtra witnessed heavy rains from May 24, as the monsoon began early this year. Almost all regions of the state were affected by the rains.