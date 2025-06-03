Mumbai Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies, Light to Moderate Rain Likely Today

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has forecast partly cloudy skies for Mumbai and its suburbs today, June 3, with a possibility of light to moderate rainfall throughout the day. The early monsoon showers continue to bring relief from the summer heat, while also signaling the onset of the city’s rainy season.

The Konkan division, which includes Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, is expected to have a cloudy sky with rainfall up to 64.5 mm. Rain is likely to occur late at night or early in the morning, accompanied by thunder. According to rainfall data recorded in the past 24 hours, the city received 6.51 mm of rain. The western suburbs reported 3.64 mm, while the eastern suburbs saw 2.96 mm. These figures indicate a moderate start to the monsoon, with rainfall expected to increase in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for some parts districts of Maharashtra as heavy rainfall with thunderstorms expected parts of Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada for next 24 hours.

Central Maharashtra, comprising Pune, Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur districts, will witness cloudy weather with light to moderate rain at isolated places. Pune and Satara, in particular, are likely to receive rainfall accompanied by lightning.

In the Marathwada region, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Beed are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall at a few locations. The IMD has predicted rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in some parts of Marathwada and has also issued a yellow alert for rainfall.

In Vidarbha, the districts of Nagpur, Amravati, and Wardha will experience cloudy weather with light thundershowers. Nashik, Dhule, and Jalgaon in North Maharashtra will receive light rainfall. According to the forecast, the weather will remain cloudy. This rain is likely to impact agriculture, and farmers are advised to check the pre-sowing weather forecast.