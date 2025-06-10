Mumbai Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Likely, High Tide at 11:41 AM

Mumbai: The city is likely to experience a partly cloudy sky today, with light rain or thundershowers possible in isolated areas across Mumbai and its suburbs. Citizens, especially those in low-lying and coastal zones, should note that a high tide of 4.14 meters is expected at 11:41 AM, followed by another at 11:28 PM with a height of 3.54 meters.

A low tide will occur at 5:45 PM today, followed by an early morning low tide at 5:20 AM on June 11, with the sea level expected to recede to 0.71 meters.

In terms of rainfall, the city received light showers over the past 24 hours, from 8 AM on June 9 to 8 AM on June 10. The island city recorded 0.28 mm of rainfall, while the eastern suburbs saw 0.22 mm and the western suburbs 0.40 mm.

With the onset of pre-monsoon conditions, residents are advised to remain alert to changing weather and tide levels, especially during peak hours.