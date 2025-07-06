Mumbai Weather Update: Persistent Heavy Rain and Waterlogging Expected Till July 7

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast persistent cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai between July 5 and 7. Intense rain may lead to localized flooding, especially in low-lying neighborhoods such as Hindmata, Sion, Andheri Subway, Parel, and Dadar.

The city is expected to receive significant precipitation during this period, potentially causing disruptions in daily life. Daytime temperatures will range between 30–32°C, while nighttime lows are expected to settle around 25–27°C. Humidity levels will remain high, averaging between 80–85%, which is typical during the monsoon season. Winds are expected to blow from the west or southwest at speeds of 20–30 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching 40–50 km/h.

The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for Mumbai on July 6, warning of moderate rain and the possibility of thunderstorms. Thane, meanwhile, is under an Orange Alert, signaling heavier downpours and localized intense weather activity.

On July 6 alone, the city is likely to receive approximately 14 mm of rainfall, with maximum temperatures around 28°C and a minimum near 27°C. High humidity at 83% will create a muggy environment, and residents should brace for temporary waterlogging and minor traffic delays. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also possible.

Citizens, especially those in flood-prone zones, are advised to stay prepared, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain, and keep track of real-time updates from IMD regarding weather, road, and rail conditions.