Mumbai Weather Update: Pre-Monsoon Rains Expected from May 6–8 Across City and Suburbs

After dealing with scorching heatwaves Mumbaikar are likely to get relief as the first major spell of pre-monsoon rain is expected between May 6 and 8. While Mumbai City is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall, its suburbs Thane, Palghar, Navi Mumbai are set for a wetter experience.

As per the Mumbai Rains X handle Between May 6 and 8, 2025, Palghar, Vasai, and Virar are expected to receive the heaviest rainfall with a 97% increase, totaling 25–55 mm. Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivli, Airoli, and Vashi may see 88% above normal rain, ranging from 15–40 mm. Mira-Bhayandar and western suburbs like Borivali to Bandra could get 10–35 mm with an 81% rise.

Numbers are out! #MumbaiRains on 6-8 May, 2025 ⛈️



Mumbai City 68% ⬆️

Mumbai Suburbs 75-80% ⬆️

Navi Mumbai 71% ⬆️

Thane 88% ⬆️

Palghar 97% ⬆️⬆️



Virar, Palghar will get more rain than Mumbai, more heavy expected over there. Mumbai light to moderate, Thane moderate to heavy ⚡ pic.twitter.com/vUBeFQzXBL — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) May 6, 2025

Central suburbs including Mulund to Sion may receive 5–20 mm (78%), while south-central Mumbai areas like Mahim to Mumbai Central expect similar amounts with a 77% increase. Ambernath, Badlapur, and Panvel are forecasted 5–25 mm (74%), Navi Mumbai zones including Kharghar and Belapur may see 5–20 mm (71%), and South Mumbai localities like Colaba and Fort will get the least rain—2–10 mm with a 68% rise.