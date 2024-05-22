Mumbai Weather Update: RMC Predicts Clear Skies With a Maximum Temperature of 35 Degrees Celsius

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has predicted clear skies and a maximum temperature of approximately 35 degrees Celsius. Despite the sunshine, the relative humidity is expected to linger around 77%, potentially leading to discomfort for individuals outdoors.

Temperature variations are anticipated to range between 28 and 35 degrees Celsius. Additionally, mist is forecasted, accompanied by gentle winds reaching speeds of up to 11 km per hour.

In Navi Mumbai, a similar weather pattern is expected, with the maximum temperature reaching 34 degrees Celsius, approximately 1 degree lower than yesterday.

Over the next 48 hours, both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will experience similar conditions with clear skies. The Indian Meteorological Department has not issued any warnings regarding thunderstorms or rainfall for the weekend.

