Mumbai Weather Update: Southwest Monsoon Has Withdrawn from City, Says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), during its daily weather briefing, confirmed the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from Mumbai on Friday, October 10. The department had earlier predicted that the monsoon would withdraw from Mumbai between October 5 and October 10. Several parts of India are expected to witness the monsoon retreat by October 15, following a similar pattern to 2024.

Also Read | Mumbai Metro Line 3: Commuters Struggle at Churchgate as Technical Issues Cause Delays and Overcrowding.

On September 28, Mumbai and its surrounding areas experienced heavy rainfall, mainly affecting the northern part of the region. The IMD had initially expected the monsoon to withdraw on September 29, but later extended the forecast to October 8.

The southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from remaining parts of Gujarat; some parts of Maharashtra; most parts of Madhya Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Bihar today on10th October, 2025 pic.twitter.com/KGmjzVk3zX — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 10, 2025

Last year, the southwest monsoon officially withdrew on October 15, according to an NDTV Profit report. Recent data from Skymet shows that August 2025 recorded four-digit monthly rainfall — nearly double the normal amount — while September saw over 600 mm of rainfall, exceeding Mumbai’s long-term average of 341.4 mm.

Daily Weather Briefing

At present, Mumbai’s weather is hot during the day, with cool breezes in the evening. There is a slight chill in the air, and it is expected that this winter will be particularly cold. In the coming days, the mornings and evenings will become chillier, while daytime temperatures will remain around 30 to 32 degrees Celsius, dropping further at night.

However, there is no good news yet for the citizens of South India. According to the IMD, heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. These states are expected to experience heavy rain over the next two days — October 10 and 11.