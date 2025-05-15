Mumbai Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Expected on May 15; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on May 15. The IMD predicted that thunderstorms with lightning, mild to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds would likely hit the city. The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) most recent Mumbai weather forecast indicates that Thursday, May 15, will likely bring partly overcast skies with a chance of light rain. In the morning, the temperature will be cool (26 degrees Celsius), and throughout the day, it will be warm (34 degrees Celsius). RMC Mumbai posted the update on X and wrote, “Local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for next 24 hours.

Partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with light rain and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph at isolated pockets in city and suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 34°C and 26°C.”

पुढील २४ तासांसाठी मुंबई शहर आणि उपनगरांसाठी स्थानिक अंदाज.

शहर आणि उपनगरातील तुरळक ठिकाणी ढगाळ आकाशासह हलका पाऊस आणि ताशी ३०-४० किमी वेगाने वारे वाहण्याची शक्यता आहे.

कमाल आणि किमान तापमान अनुक्रमे ३४°C आणि २६°C च्या आसपास असेल. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) May 15, 2025

The Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius and a low temperature of 26.0 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai weather updates. The municipal observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 34.0 degrees Celsius and a low temperature of 27.0 degrees Celsius, according to statistics from the weather department. A "partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain" is what the IMD's most recent Mumbai weather report predicts for the city and its suburbs during the course of the next day.

Also Read: Mumbai Metro 3 Update: MMRC Issues Ticketing Guidelines for Passengers Amid Mobile Network Blackout

With an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 88 at 9:05 AM on May 15, the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app stated in its most recent Mumbai weather updates that the city's air quality remained in the "good" category. The AQI was 'excellent' in several parts of Mumbai, according to the SAMEER app dashboard.

Borivali's AQI of 50 indicated "good" air quality. The AQIs for Byculla, Malad, and Kandivali were 52, 93, and 49, respectively, indicating "good" air quality. The AQIs for Chembur, Sewri, and Mulund were 82, 76, and 63, respectively, indicating "good" air quality. With an AQI of 138, the Bandra Kurla Complex recorded "moderate" air quality. Thane recorded a 'excellent' AQI of 70, while Navi Mumbai recorded a'moderate' AQI of 106, according to statistics from the SAMEER app.

A score of 0 to 100 is regarded as "good," 100 to 200 as "moderate," 200 to 300 as "poor," 300 to 400 as "very poor," and 400 to 500 or more as "severe."