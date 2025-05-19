Mumbai Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Lightning, and Gusty Winds Expected In the Next 3-4 Hours

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, has issued a nowcast weather warning at 5:15 PM today, cautioning residents about the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light rainfall. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph are expected at isolated places across the Mumbai region over the next 3–4 hours.

The RMD has urged citizens to take necessary precautions while venturing outdoors and remain alert to sudden weather changes.

According to the forecast, similar weather conditions are likely in the adjoining districts of Thane and Raigad. While Thane is expected to return to normal weather conditions after 6:30 PM, the advisory for Raigad remains in effect until 8:15 PM.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and residents are advised to stay updated through official channels.