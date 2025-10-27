Mumbai Weather Update: Unseasonal Rainfall In City and Other Districts of Maharashtra Likely Till October 29

Amid active depression and two low-pressure systems in the Arabian Sea and cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal, Mumbai, Konkan, Vidarbha and the northern districts of Maharashtra are expected to receive unseasonal rainfall and thunderstorms till Wednesday, October 27.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts, predicting heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in the evening and winds reaching 40-50 km per hour. The temperature to remain around 34 degrees Celsius during the afternoon, while 25 degrees Celsius in the evening today.

Also Read | Cyclone Montha Intensifies Into Cyclonic Storm; 8 Districts in Odisha on High Alert.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) received heavy rainfall over the past few days, which also led to waterlogging in low-lying areas. The weather department and the Indian Coast Guard deployed at the Arabian Sea asked the fishermen community not to venture into the sea and urged them to return to the shore immediately.

Arabian Sea’s not taking a break ⛈️

Prepare for a rainy week, Mumbai!



A low pressure system is set to keep the sea active all week having equal chances of a recurve looking at the parameters. Currently the system is close to Mumbai, it’s likely to stay nearby, meaning a cloudy… pic.twitter.com/jtqKukcQRE — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) October 27, 2025

Thunderstorms with wind speeds of 55kmph are likely to strike in some places till October 29. The depression in the Arabian Sea was created because the temperature of the sea increases after the monsoon season, especially during October, which is further intensified due to La Nina effect, according to IMD chief Shubhangi Bhute to The Times of India.

La Nina conditions began to emerge in the waters of the central equatorial Pacific Ocean in September 2025 and are expected to persist till February 2026. Currently, both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are experiencing above-average warmth, which further creates depression and supports the cyclonic development into the seas.