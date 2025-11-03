Mumbai Weather Update: Unseasonal Showers Continue; IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Multiple Districts

Several parts of Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) received moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert for Maharashtra. In its bulletin, the IMD stated, “Heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) has been recorded at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Assam and Meghalaya.”Nowcast alerts, issued every three hours, also indicated a yellow alert for coastal Maharashtra throughout Sunday. A green alert has been issued for coastal areas on Monday and Tuesday, while a yellow alert has been placed for Wednesday. The IMD attributed the rainfall activity to multiple weather systems developing simultaneously:

Although the official withdrawal of southwest monsoon from Mumbai and Maharashtra was announced was announced almost a month ago, the state has been witnessing rainfall with thunderstorms from last 15 days. The rainfall however has decreased the temperatures in the city. On Sunday, the Colaba observatory recorded the maximum temperature of 27°C, which was as much as 7.3°C below normal. The Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum temperature of 29°C, which was 5.7°C below normal.

On Sunday too Mumbai witnessed moderate unseasonal rainfall throughout the day. In the period of 24 hours (Saturday 7 pm to Sunday 7 pm), the weather stations which recorded highest rainfall included: Pali Chimbai, Bandra (43 mm); Supari Tank, Bandra (40 mm); Cooper Hospital (37 mm), Marol Fire station (33 mm), Kandivali Workshop (30 mm), Paspoli, Powai (30 mm); Colaba Fire station (26 mm), Worli Seaface (22 mm), Bhandup Complex (22 mm) and Nariman Point (22 mm) among others.As per district weather forecast by the IMD, the entire state is expected to continue receiving rainfall and thunderstorms this week and the districts which are sounded Yellow Alert on seperate days include: Raigad, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Satara, Kolhapur, Solapur, Beed and Latur.