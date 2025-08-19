Mumbai Weather Update: Will Heavy Rainfall Lash the City Till August 20 Afternoon?

Mumbai city is expected to witness moderate to heavy rainfall until the afternoon of August 20, according to the weather department. The ghat areas of Palghar and Nashik districts are also likely to receive intense showers. For the last two days, several parts of Maharashtra, including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, have experienced widespread rainfall due to a low-pressure system over Central India. However, weather officials have predicted that the rainfall will reduce in intensity from August 20 onward, particularly in the Konkan belt and ghat regions of central Maharashtra, though isolated heavy showers may still occur.

On August 20, rainfall in Mumbai city and the metropolitan area is expected to be lighter compared to August 19, though moderate to heavy showers may continue until the afternoon before gradually reducing. The heaviest downpour is predicted for the northern Palghar district and the ghat regions of Nashik. Across Maharashtra, rain intensity is set to decline after August 20. In the meantime, the State Emergency Operations Centre has issued a red alert for 12 hours in Mumbai, its suburbs, Thane, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Raigad, Chandrapur, and Pune–Nashik ghats, while other districts remain under varying alerts.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: How Did BMC Pumps Drain 1,645 Crore Litres in Just Four Days?

A warning has also been issued regarding high tidal waves measuring 3.3 to 3.8 meters, expected until 11:30 AM on August 20. Sea conditions are predicted to be extremely rough, accompanied by winds reaching 50–60 kmph, prompting authorities to advise fishermen to stay away from the sea. In Palghar’s Mori village, the NDRF team has been deployed for rescue operations, with 120 residents safely shifted to secure locations. Similarly, 44 citizens were evacuated from Sawantpada. In Ratnagiri district, the Jagbudi river has crossed the danger level, and five other rivers, including Vashishti and Shastri, have also crossed warning levels.

In Raigad district, the Amba, Savitri, and Kundalika rivers have all crossed the danger mark, creating a flood threat in several low-lying regions. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, local train services have been partially affected due to waterlogging. On the Central Railway, operations between CSMT and Thane remain suspended, though services are operational beyond Thane. The Harbour line has been suspended between CSMT and Mankhurd, though Vashi–Panvel services are functioning. On the Western Railway, services are running without disruption. To reduce inconvenience for commuters, the BEST administration has deployed extra bus services. The Mithi River level rose to 3.4 meters, forcing the evacuation of 350 riverside residents.