Mumbai Weather Update: Yellow Alert Continues; Water Transport Services Between Gateway of India and Mandwa Suspended

Water transport services between Gateway of India and Mandwa suspended due to rough sea and ad weather in the Arabian Sea on Wednesday, October 29. Mumbai woke up with a shiny morning and clear skies, however, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has kept the city and surrounding districts under yellow alert, predicting moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in the evening.

Meanwhile, today's high tide in the Arabian Sea was reported at around 4.31 am with waves measuring 3.54 meters, while low tides are likely at 11 am with waves measuring 2.26 meters. Another high tide of the day may occur at around 3.59 pm of 2.82 meters.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Water transport services between Gateway of India and Mandwa have been suspended due to bad weather and rain forecast pic.twitter.com/oRSO1kpt8C — IANS (@ians_india) October 29, 2025

As per IMD forecast, partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day with gusty winds reaching speeds 40–50 km/h likely in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar. The afternoon temperature is likely 33 degrees Celsius, while the evening temperature is expected to be 25 degrees Celsius due to moderate rainfall.

The air quality index (AQI) on October 29 to reported in the 'good' category with an AQI at 71 at around 10 AM. The improved air quality was evident across much of the city, with reduced haze and enhanced visibility. Colaba (65), Worli (51), Borivali (30), Bhandup (53) and Vile Parle (97) recorded 'good' air quality. Meanwhile, Powai (69), Malad (88), Andheri (70) and Byculla (50). The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.