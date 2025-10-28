Mumbai Weather Update: Yellow Alert Issued for City and Neighbouring Districts; High Humidity Likely

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, to remain under a yellow alert on Tuesday, October 28. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places are expected in the above districts of Maharashtra.

Also Read | Cyclone Montha To Intensify Into Severe Cyclonic Storm, Andhra Pradesh Braces for Landfall Tonight.

The temperature in Mumbai is likely to be between 26 degrees Celsius to 30.7 degrees Celsius today, while the humidity is expected to remain at 74%. However, the city and its suburbs recorded a good air quality index (AQI) of 34 yesterday and today the AQI in the morning was recorded at 64, which falls under the moderate category. Clear air is expected to continue this week amid a rain forecast.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall, gusty winds with speed reaching 40-50 Kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of South Konkan-Goa. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) October 27, 2025

Mumbai woke up with partly cloudy skies and a mild, cool breeze as the weather changed during the night. The temperature was at 28 degrees Celsius by mid-morning. Moderate rain showers are expected during the afternoon today. Wind speed is likely of 25.5 km per hour. The evening temperature may drop to 26 degrees Celsius.