Mumbai Weather Update: Yellow Alert Issued In the City; Orange Alert in Thane, Palghar

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in the city, which will remain in effect until July 19th. The expected temperature range is between 30 degrees Celsius for maximum and 24 degrees Celsius for minimum.

Furthermore, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert today, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall expected at isolated locations in Thane and Palghar districts. Despite an orange warning, which was in place until Wednesday,

Mumbai experienced only light showers with the IMD’s Santacruz station recording only 1 mm of rain and the Colaba coastal observatory receiving 10 mm of rain between Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Data furnished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s automatic weather station showed that the maximum showers were observed in the western suburbs at an average of 5 mm, followed by 3.43 mm of rain in the island city division and only 0.59 mm of rain in the eastern suburbs.