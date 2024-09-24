Mumbai: Western Railway TC Suspended After Video With Discriminatory Remarks on Communities Go Viral

Western Railway (WR) has suspended a Mumbai-based Ticket Collector (TC) following the circulation of an audio clip on social media, in which the TC is allegedly heard making objectionable comments against Maharashtra natives and a minority community. The clip quickly went viral, prompting WR to take disciplinary action.

Ashish Pande, a ticket collector originally from Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Mumbai's Vikhroli area, was suspended on Sunday (September 22) pending an inquiry, according to the Western Railway's Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mumbai. The suspension came after the audio clip's content caused widespread outrage.

'I don't give business to Muslims & Maharasthrians.

I don't sit in autos of Muslims & Maharashtrians.'



- Ashish Pandey, TC in Western Railway who lives in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/a1RRIZXgwM — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) September 22, 2024

The audio clip was posted on X on September 22 by a social media user and quickly went viral. In the clip, Ashish Pande is allegedly heard making disparaging remarks about Maharashtrians and a minority community. In response, the Western Railway swiftly announced the suspension of the ticket collector and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

“We take this matter very seriously. The staff commenting adversely about the religious community and Maharashtrians has been suspended immediately, pending an inquiry. A thorough investigation will be conducted to ensure accountability. Appropriate actions will be determined based on the findings to uphold our standards and ensure the integrity of our services,” the DRM said on X while replying to clip-related comments.