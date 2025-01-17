Mumbai: Woman Alleges Sexual Assault and Fraud of ₹8.7 Lakh by Religious Teacher

A shocking case of sexual assault and financial fraud involving ₹8.7 lakh has come to light in the Malwani area of Malad, Mumbai. The accused, Amjad Sheikh, who posed as a Maulana, allegedly exploited a woman under the pretext of providing religious education to her children. The Malwani Police have registered a case against Sheikh for sexual assault and cheating, and a manhunt is underway as the accused is currently absconding.

The 31-year-old victim resides in Malwani, Malad. She became acquainted with Amjad Sheikh two years ago when he introduced himself as a Maulana working at a local mosque. Using the pretext of offering religious lessons to her children, Sheikh frequented the woman’s house and built a rapport with her.

In September 2022, Sheikh allegedly drugged the victim and sexually assaulted her. When the woman realized what had happened, Sheikh apologized and promised to marry her. Over the next two years, under the guise of marriage, he repeatedly established physical relations with her.

In addition to the assault, Sheikh also exploited the victim financially. He reportedly demanded money on various pretexts from the woman and her brother, convincing them to transfer a total of ₹8.7 lakh to his bank account.

When the woman realized she had been deceived, she lodged a complaint against Sheikh with the Malwani Police. Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case of sexual assault, fraud, and financial misappropriation. However, Sheikh fled before the case was filed, prompting the police to launch a special operation to apprehend him.