Mumbai: Woman and Her Lover Arrested for Killing Husband in Antop Hill After He Discovered Her Extramarital Affair

A 36-year-old man, Ismail Shaikh, was brutally murdered by his wife and his lover over an argument, said Mumbai Police. The incident took place in the Bengali Pura area of Antop Hill in Mumbai. Following the incident, the police have arrested the duo accused, Sumaya Shaikh (26), and her paramour, Jabbar Shaikh.

As per the Antop Hill police, the victim, Ismail, discovered the extramarital affair between his wife and the accused lover, Jabbar, leading to a heated argument between them on Monday night, May 26. Sumaya called her lover at 3 am in the night at home stabbed her husband.

In Mumbai’s Antop Hill area, a woman, Sumaiya Shaikh (26), and her lover Jabbar Shaikh were arrested for brutally murdering her husband, Ismail Shaikh (36). After a late-night argument, the duo stabbed him multiple times. The woman tried to mislead the police. The murder weapon… pic.twitter.com/HagCz2u9tm — IANS (@ians_india) May 27, 2025

As per the reports, Sumaya held her husband's legs while he was asleep, and Jabbar reportedly stabbed him with a sharp weapon multiple times in the neck. Sumaya also used a kitchen knife and further stabbed him, leading to his death. After the crime, they dragged the body outside the house and claimed that someone else had killed him.

Also Read | Mumbai Road Rage: Biker Stabs Man to Death Over Overtaking in Ghatkopar; Accused Arrested from Shivaji Nagar.

Police reached the spot and found suspicious items at the crime scene. The police took Sumaya into custody and during questioning, her statements were not appropriate, which further raised doubts, and she was taken into custody for further investigation.

Jabbar is a goldsmith by profession and had fled the scene after the killing of Ismail, but he was later traced by the police and arrested. The police also recovered the knife used in the crime. A forensic team has been investigating the scene of the crime for evidence collection.