Mumbai: Woman Assaults Andheri RTO Staff, Damages Computer, Claiming Illegal Vehicle Transfer

A woman created chaos at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Andheri following a dispute over vehicle ownership. The woman allegedly assaulted a female staff member and damaged a computer at the office. A case has been registered against her at the Amboli Police Station.

According to the complaint filed by senior clerk Vrushali Kale at the Andheri RTO, the Amboli police have booked the accused, identified as Isha Chhabra, under sections 132, 122(2), 324(2), and 352 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The incident took place on Monday when Isha Chhabra visited the RTO. At the time, complainant Vrushali Kale and junior clerk Sushmita Bhogle were on duty. Chhabra claimed that her Jeep company vehicle had not been sold to anyone, yet it had been transferred in the name of a woman named Sneha Pandey without any formal agreement. She demanded that the vehicle be immediately re-registered in her name.

Kale explained that such immediate re-registration was not possible and clarified that Sneha Pandey had submitted the necessary application and legal documents for the transfer. The complainant also informed Chhabra that all procedures had been followed legally and that a response had already been provided under the Right to Information (RTI) Act regarding her query.

Following this, Chhabra began shouting loudly. When junior clerk Bhogle attempted to calm her down, she continued to scream. In a fit of rage, she reached through a glass partition and tried to pull out a computer, which resulted in the device falling and its stand breaking. The staff immediately contacted the Mumbai Police control room.

Enraged, Chhabra allegedly entered the office area and began hurling abuses. When Kale attempted to record the incident on her mobile phone, Chhabra twisted her hand, snatched the phone, and left the office. Staff members followed her to retrieve the phone, during which Chhabra slapped Bhogle on the cheek. The phone fell and was damaged in the scuffle.

Soon after, a mobile van of the Amboli Police arrived at the scene, and female police officers took Chhabra into custody. She was later taken to the police station for further action.