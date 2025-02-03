Mumbai: Woman Attacks Husband With Knife in Antop Hill After He Questions Her About Male Friend

In a shocking incident from Antop Hill, a woman attacked her husband with a knife after he questioned her about meeting a male friend. The victim, identified as 38-year-old Arumugam Mogan Nadar, sustained severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital.

The Antop Hill police have registered an attempt to murder case against the accused wife, Deva Arumugam Nadar, and declared her as a wanted suspect. A search operation is underway to nab her.

The incident took place on Saturday around 3 PM in Sector 3, CGM Colony, Antop Hill. Arumugam, who works in the catering business, resides in the area with his wife, Deva. It was learned that Deva frequently met a friend named Sunil Gulit, which led to suspicion.

When Arumugam confronted her about it, a heated argument ensued. In a fit of rage, Deva allegedly attacked him with a knife, inflicting severe injuries on his abdomen. Locals immediately rushed him to Sion Hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment.

Upon receiving information, the Antop Hill police reached the spot and recorded Arumugam’s statement, which led to the revelation of the attack. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case against Deva Nadar for attempted murder.

However, the accused fled after the attack, and police teams are actively searching for her. Further investigation is underway.