Mumbai: Woman Blackmailed With Obscene Videos by Friend in Malad, Extorted Rs 13 Lakh in Cash and Gold

A shocking case has come to light in Malad where a married woman was allegedly blackmailed by her own friend, who threatened to circulate obscene videos of her with her husband and relatives. The accused, identified as Himanshu kumar Singh, reportedly extorted around Rs 13 lakh in cash and gold ornaments from the woman.

According to the investigation, the Bangur Nagar police have registered a case against Singh under charges of blackmail, extortion, sexual assault, and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. The accused is currently absconding, and a search operation has been launched to trace him. Police sources have revealed that Singh is a resident of Lalupar village in Chautham, Khagaria district, Bihar.

The 38-year-old victim, employed with a private company, resides in Malad with her family. She came in contact with Singh three years ago, and they eventually became close friends. Despite knowing she was married, Singh allegedly tried to poison her mind against her husband and exploited the emotional vulnerability to develop an intimate relationship.

Taking advantage of her trust, Singh allegedly recorded obscene videos of their private moments without her knowledge using her mobile phone, a laptop, and a spy camera. He later used these videos to blackmail her, demanding Rs 6–7 lakh and threatening to circulate the clips to her husband and relatives if she didn’t comply. Under constant fear and pressure, the woman was sexually assaulted multiple times.

Further investigation revealed that Singh coerced the woman into transferring approximately Rs 6.25 lakh into his bank account and also stole gold ornaments worth about Rs 6.75 lakh from her house.

Fed up with the continuous blackmail and threats, the woman finally approached the Bangur Nagar police and lodged a formal complaint two days ago. Following her statement, police booked Singh under sections 64(2)(M), 305, 308(2), 352, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The accused is currently on the run, and further investigations are underway.