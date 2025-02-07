Mumbai: Woman Constable Saves Commuter from Being Dragged Under Moving Local Train at Chunabhatti Station (Watch Video)

In a brave act of quick thinking and selflessness, a woman police constable risked her own life to save a female commuter from a potentially fatal accident at Chunabhatti railway station on Mumbai's Harbour Line. The incident, which took place in the afternoon, was captured on CCTV and has since gone viral, drawing widespread praise for the constable's heroism.

A female passenger trapped in the door of a local train at Chunabhatti railway station was afraid of going under the train, but female constable Rupali Kadam, acting with caution, saved her life. @MumbaiRpf@Central_Railway@mumbaimatterz@grpmumbaipic.twitter.com/jPOeDWeS4n — Visshal Singh (@VishooSingh) February 7, 2025

The mishap occurred when the commuter’s dress got entangled in the zipper of another passenger’s bag as she attempted to alight from a moving local train. As the train began to pick up speed, the woman lost her balance and was dragged along the platform, desperately trying to free herself to avoid being pulled under the wheels.

On-duty woman constable Rupali Kadam noticed the struggle and immediately rushed to the scene. Without hesitation, she pulled the woman away from the moving train. However, due to the force of the pull, both the commuter and Constable Kadam fell onto the platform. Quick-thinking bystanders rushed to assist, helping both women to safety. Meanwhile, the alert motorman of the train noticed the commotion and brought the train to a halt shortly after.

Thanks to Constable Rupali Kadam’s swift and courageous intervention, a major tragedy was averted. Her bravery and presence of mind have been widely lauded by fellow passengers, railway officials, and netizens alike.

Authorities have once again urged commuters to be cautious while boarding and alighting from moving trains and have commended the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and police personnel for their continued dedication to passenger safety.