Mumbai: Woman Doctor Threatened With Rs 10,000 Extortion Demand by Alleged Union Members; Case Registered

A woman doctor was allegedly threatened and asked to pay a ₹10,000 extortion amount by individuals claiming to be affiliated with a labour union after she began work on setting up a new clinic in Borivali. The accused reportedly warned her that if the money was not paid in the name of the union, they would stop the clinic’s work and vandalise the premises. Borivali Police have registered a case of extortion against two unidentified persons in connection with the incident.

The complainant is a practising doctor residing in Kandivali, and she has a clinic in Borivali. As per the police, she had recently purchased a space in the Green Woods building at Shimpoli, Borivali West, intending to start a new clinic. Interior and furnishing work was underway when the incident occurred.

Around 1 PM on Tuesday, an unknown man reportedly entered the clinic site and intimidated the labourers, forcibly halting the work. He allegedly demanded a payment receipt of ₹10,000 in the name of the Mathadi Workers’ Union, threatening that otherwise, the work would not be allowed to continue.

Later, a man identifying himself as Vivek Jadhav called the complainant doctor and reiterated the threat. He allegedly warned that if the payment was not made in the name of the union, they would disrupt the work and cause damage to the property.

The complainant informed the police that she was not present at the site when the incident occurred and hence could not identify the accused. She emphasized that the premises were self-owned and that such an incident had never happened before.

Following her complaint, Borivali Police registered a case against two unidentified individuals under sections 308(4), 333, 352, 351(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.