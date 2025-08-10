Mumbai Woman Duped of ₹16.18 Lakh in ‘Lost Love’ Ritual Scam; Two Held in Rajasthan

Online fraud has become increasingly common, but Mumbai Police recently uncovered a rather unusual scam. Two men from Rajasthan were arrested for allegedly cheating individuals by offering to resolve relationship issues, including helping them reunite with lost partners. The case came to light during an investigation into a theft at the Pydhonie home of a 52-year-old woman. According to her complaint, on August 1, an intruder entered her home through a partially open door and stole gold weighing 129 grams and cash. The combined value of the stolen items was estimated to be around ₹16.18 lakh, police said.

During questioning, the woman revealed she had connected with a man named Irfan Khanji on Instagram, who claimed he could restore broken relationships within 24 hours. She contacted a number listed on his social media profile and began communicating with someone claiming to be a maulvi. The man allegedly informed her that a special ritual was necessary, which required offerings of gold, a silver pot, and other valuables. Believing his claims, she agreed. Subsequently, two men travelled to Mumbai, met her in person, and collected gold and cash worth ₹16.18 lakh from her.

Based on the details provided, the police initiated a detailed investigation and traced the suspects to Gangapur in Rajasthan. The accused were identified as 22-year-old Vikas Meghwal and 30-year-old Manoj Nagpal. Officials stated that the group targeted vulnerable individuals, mainly youngsters, by promising to resolve relationship issues within 24 hours. Using the same strategy, they allegedly defrauded victims in Delhi and Haryana as well. Authorities confirmed that the two suspects have been taken into custody, and a further probe into the matter is currently underway.