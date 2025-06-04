Mumbai: Woman Files FIR Against Husband and In-Laws Over Dowry Harassment

A case has been registered against three individuals, including a man and his parents, for allegedly harassing a woman physically and mentally over dowry. The complaint was filed by 35-year-old Shrinkhala at the Dindoshi Police Station.

According to the FIR, Shrinkhala married Govardhan in 2021. Her father bore all the expenses of the wedding and also gave jewellery worth approximately ₹4.75 crore as part of the wedding gifts. After marriage, she moved into her matrimonial home in Mahalaxmi. However, she was reportedly subjected to continuous harassment by her husband, mother-in-law, and father-in-law, who allegedly demanded additional dowry.

The complaint further states that on every festival, her in-laws insisted that her parents send expensive gifts. Shrinkhala has also alleged that even during her pregnancy, she was not given sufficient food and was mentally tortured.

The situation reportedly worsened after she gave birth to a girl. The in-laws, who were expecting a male child, expressed their displeasure and allegedly intensified the mistreatment. She was not allowed to use debit or credit cards, the FIR adds.

Moreover, Shrinkhala has alleged that her mother-in-law took possession of the jewellery worth ₹4.75 crore that was given during the wedding and has since refused to return it.

Based on her complaint, the Dindoshi Police have booked her husband, mother-in-law, and father-in-law under Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, along with Sections 115(2), 3(5), 316(2), 351(2), and 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).