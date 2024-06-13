Mumbai: Woman Files FIR Against Man, Family for False Marriage Promise, Rape and Dowry Demands

Worli police have registered an FIR against a man, his sister, and his parents for not marrying a woman after getting engaged to her. A police officer told that the accused man raped the woman by promising to marry her after their engagement, while his family demanded dowry from the woman’s family. The woman lodged a complaint when she found out that the man had married someone else.

According to information from the Worli police, the complainant, a 39-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh, got engaged to a man named Ujjwal Goenka in 2017. Following the engagement, Goenka raped her under the pretext of marrying her. In her statement to the police, the woman mentioned that after their engagement, Goenka’s parents and sister pressured him not to marry her. She told the police that Goenka assured her that despite his family's opposition, he would marry her.

A police officer stated that after their engagement, Goenka’s family complained that the woman's family did not treat them well during the engagement ceremony. Goenka's family opposed the marriage, but Goenka told the woman he would marry her regardless. The complainant told the police that during this period, Goenka’s family demanded nine gold coins as dowry from her family.

A police officer said that Ujjwal Goenka had been promising to marry the woman from 2017 until May 2024 and had made physical relations with her against her will during this period. In June, the complainant discovered that Goenka had married another woman, prompting her to register an FIR with the Worli police.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the Worli police have registered an FIR under IPC sections 376(2)(n) (rape), 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. A police officer stated that further investigation is underway.