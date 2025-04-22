Mumbai: Woman Injured After Metal Barricade Falls on Her Amid Blustery Winds in Andheri (Watch Video)

Currently, road repairs and construction works are going on in Mumbai. In Andheri, a woman was struck by a falling metal barricade placed to mark outside a road construction site. The CCTV on Marve Road captured this accident. The video is now viral on social media. In the clip, it is seen that the woman is walking near a dug-up section of the road, and suddenly, two barricades that could not handle the pressure of heavy wind fall. One lands on the leg of the elderly woman.

The woman falls on the ground and is unable to stand up again. People present there rush to help her and pick up the barricade. The video was posted on X by a handle called SaferRoadsSquad. It has tagged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and its roads department in its post. It also urged the civic body to ensure safe barricading on roads. The post read, “Recent incident in Andheri-W: Senior citizen injured by falling barricades, needed major surgery. @mybmc @mybmcRoads Ensure proper barricading on Marve Rd to protect pedestrians from dug-up roads & also vehicles. Safety first!”

Recent incident in Andheri-W: Senior citizen injured by falling barricades, needed major surgery. @mybmc @mybmcRoads Ensure proper barricading on Marve Rd to protect pedestrians from dug-up roads & also vehicles. Safety first! 🚧🚗 #MumbaiRoadSafety

Video courtesy : @AndheriLOCAhttps://t.co/d3efSQCu2upic.twitter.com/38X8SSGejx — SaferRoadsSquad🚦 (@SaferRoadsSquad) April 21, 2025

BMC responded to the post and asked for the location. It wrote, “Please share the exact location for us to help you better.”

Please share the exact location for us to help you better. — mybmcInfra (@mybmcInfra) April 21, 2025

Also Read: Damoh Accident: 8 killed, Six Injured as SUV Falls Off Bridge Onto Riverbed in MP

So far, BMC has not released any statement giving an update on the condition of the woman.

The precise time and date of the incident have not been found. Nonetheless, based on the video's dusty environment and strong gusts, it is predicted that it was taken sometime around April 4, 2025. On April 4, Mumbai and the greater Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw abrupt weather changes, such as thunderstorms and strong winds. Due to the same weather, an object got stuck in the overhead wires between the stations of Atgaon and Thansit, disrupting the Central Railway line, especially the Kalyan-Kasara route. Before regular operations resumed, there was a temporary disruption to both local and long-distance train services.