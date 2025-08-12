Mumbai: Woman Killed After BEST Electric Bus Hits Parked Car in Malabar Hill

A woman pedestrian died after a Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) bus collided with a car in Mumbai's Malabar Hill area on Tuesday morning, August 12. A tragic road accident occurred outside the Sahyadri State Guest House. The victim was identified as Neeta Shaha, according to the Mid-Day report.

The accident occurred when woman age between 60 to 70 on her morning walk, was crushed between the bus and the parked car at the time of the accident. Shaha died on the spot after she received the severe injuries in the following incident.

Visuals From the Accident Site

Mumbai, Maharashtra: In Malabar Hill area, a BEST bus hit a pedestrian woman outside the Sahyadri State Guest House. The woman died in the accident. Mumbai Police officials are present at the scene. Investigation is ongoing pic.twitter.com/FmjCa6YhNI — IANS (@ians_india) August 12, 2025

The victim's body has been sent to the JJ Hospital for the postmortem. Police have registered a case and an investigation into the accident has been initiated.