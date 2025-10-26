Mumbai Woman Run Over After Party Dispute; Borivali Police Arrest Accused

The Mumbai Police have detained a 32-year-old man after he allegedly ran his car over a 28-year-old woman he had met during a party in Borivali in the early hours of Wednesday. The woman, who suffered internal injuries in the incident, is currently undergoing treatment in a local hospital. Officers from the Borivali police station reviewed CCTV footage from the area and were able to locate the vehicle involved. They later traced and arrested the accused, identified as Vineet Shankarlal Dhiya. Police said the arrest was made soon after evidence verified his presence at the scene and his alleged involvement.

According to the victim’s statement, she works at a spa in Borivali and had accompanied two friends to a party held at a nearby hotel on Wednesday night. At the event, she reportedly interacted with Dhiya, who had also arrived with a group of friends. They spent some time together before leaving the venue in the morning. As they all exited the hotel, Dhiya offered to drop her home after dropping off his own friends first. The woman agreed, assuming it was a friendly gesture, and joined him in his vehicle.

However, events escalated once they were near Gorai Road. The woman said that when her mobile phone suddenly rang, Dhiya allegedly grabbed the device from her hand without explanation. She confronted him about it, leading to a heated argument. She further alleged that Dhiya insulted and physically attacked her inside the car. When she demanded her phone back, he refused, leaving her anxious and frightened. In desperation, she sat on the bonnet of the car in an attempt to prevent him from leaving with her belongings and abandoning her on the road.

A police officer investigating the case stated that Dhiya threatened to drive off despite her position on the bonnet. Moments later, he allegedly accelerated the vehicle at high speed, causing the woman to lose balance and fall in front of the car. She was then run over, and the accused sped away from the scene. Locals rushed to help and took her to Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors detected internal injuries and began treatment. The hospital informed the police, and an FIR was registered against Dhiya under relevant sections, including attempt to culpable homicide and causing hurt under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He was arrested after CCTV verification and has been remanded to police custody until Sunday.