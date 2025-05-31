Mumbai: Woman Set on Fire by Husband in Chembur After Domestic Dispute

A shocking incident has come to light from the Chembur area where a woman was allegedly set on fire by her husband following a domestic dispute. According to the police, the accused threw a burning piece of paper on his wife after she had poured kerosene on herself in a fit of anger. The woman has suffered serious burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (Sion Hospital) in Sion.

The 38-year-old woman, who works as a domestic help, lives with her husband in Chembur. As per her statement to the police, the incident took place on Friday morning when she was about to leave for work. Her husband allegedly demanded sexual intercourse, but the woman refused, saying she was getting late. This led to a heated argument between the two.

The accused reportedly grew angry and began abusing her, questioning her character. In a fit of rage and despair, the woman allegedly poured kerosene on herself and attempted to set herself on fire with a matchstick, which failed to ignite. At that moment, her husband lit a piece of paper using the kitchen gas stove and threw it on her, causing the kerosene to catch fire.

The woman sustained severe burn injuries on her chest, abdomen, legs, and hands. She was rushed to Sion Hospital, where she is currently in a critical condition. After she regained the ability to speak, the police recorded her statement in which she accused her husband of deliberately setting her on fire.

Based on her complaint, the RCF Police have registered a case of attempted murder against the accused under Sections 109(1), 352, and 115(2) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation into the matter is underway.