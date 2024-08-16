Mumbai: Woman Submits Fake Birth Certificate in Passport Application; Police Uncover Fraudulent Website

The Mumbai Police have uncovered a case involving a fake birth certificate used in a passport application. A woman submitted a counterfeit birth certificate, which was linked to a fraudulent website. The police became aware of this website during a workshop organised by the Special Branch. Upon investigation, the woman’s birth certificate was confirmed to be fake. A case has been registered against her at Nehru Nagar Police Station.

Currently, gangs of brokers are exploiting fake birth certificates and other documents to obtain passports. These certificates are often fabricated in Bihar or Uttar Pradesh. To avoid detection, the perpetrators created a fraudulent website closely resembling the official government site. The fake URL used a period instead of a slash: https://crsorgi.gov.in/web/index/php/auth/login was altered to https://crsorgi.gov.in.web.index.php.auth/birthCertificate/view/B.

Following the discovery, the Mumbai Police held a workshop to brief all personnel at the station. Based on this information, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Raju Randive of Nehru Nagar Police Station identified the fake birth certificate submitted by the woman.

The woman, Noorjahan Azmad Ali Ansari (53), had applied for a passport at Nehru Nagar Police in December 2023, using a birth certificate from Uttar Pradesh. When Randive checked the URL on the certificate, it led to the fake website https://crsorgi.gov.in.web.index.php.auth/birthCertificate/view/B. Realising the document was forged, a case was filed against Noorjahan Ansari for submitting false documents.