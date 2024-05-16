Mumbai: Woman Swindles Lakhs Promising Higher Education Abroad, Police Investigation Underway

Mumbai: A woman duped a customer of Lakhs of rupees on the pretext of sending them abroad for higher education. A case has been registered at the Amboli police station and an investigation is underway.

The complainant, Kamlesh Kumar Kothari, has complained to Amboli police. Since May 23, 2023, a woman named Veena Ambekar has extorted Rs 1.45 lakh from Kothari for his son's higher education.

Ambekar charged Kothari's son advance for air ticket booking and money exchange for his travel from Mumbai to Toronto; However, they were never provided a flight ticket. He was paid millions without even returning the money he had given to Canadian Dollar Action. The Amboli police registered a case against Ambekar after Kothari lodged a complaint in this regard.