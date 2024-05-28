Mumbai: Woman's Body Found in Sack in Goregaon; Husband Missing

A woman's body was found wrapped in a sack in Goregaon East on Tuesday. The woman was murdered, and since her husband is missing, it is suspected that he killed her. The deceased woman is identified as Divya Topo (29), who had been living with her husband Jayaram Lakra (30) for the past two years in a house in the Ashok Nagar area of Goregaon East.

The couple is originally from Odisha and both are daily wage laborers. The landlord has a shop below their residence. Over the past few days, a strong odour had been coming from the couple's house.

Initially, the landlord ignored it, thinking it was a dead animal. However, as the smell intensified, he went to the couple's house on Tuesday to check. The door was locked from the outside. He then informed the Vanrai police, who broke down the door.

Inside the house, a plastic bag was found. The woman had been strangled to death with a nylon rope. Her legs were tied, and the body was wrapped in a sheet. Since the incident, the woman's husband has been missing. It was discovered that his mobile phone is also switched off. He is a suspect in the case and is being searched for.